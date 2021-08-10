Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.