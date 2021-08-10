DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

