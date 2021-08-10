DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

DISH opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

