Doc.com Token (MTC) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doc.com Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling Doc.com Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doc.com Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doc.com Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doc.com Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doc.com Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doc.com Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.