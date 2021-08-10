Docebo (DCBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -262.85.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Docebo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Docebo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.