Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $90,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

