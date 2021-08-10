Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.
NYSE:D opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
