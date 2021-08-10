Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.