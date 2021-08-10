Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires Shares of 21,411 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC remained flat at $$40.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 459,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

