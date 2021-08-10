Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

