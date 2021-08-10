Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 693,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 209,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

