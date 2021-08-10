Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 13,174 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $88,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.29. 47,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.