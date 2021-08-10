Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $103.71 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $103,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,735. The company has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

