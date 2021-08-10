Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $72.02 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. 72,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

