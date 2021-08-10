DPRating (RATING) One Day Volume Hits $47,707.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $47,707.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.