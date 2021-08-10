DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus cut their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cannonball Research reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in DraftKings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in DraftKings by 36.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in DraftKings by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 235,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

