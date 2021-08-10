Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.93 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

