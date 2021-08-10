Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRETF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.8091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

