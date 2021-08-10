Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

