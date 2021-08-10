DREP [old] (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00845332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

