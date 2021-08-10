Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.