Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dun & Bradstreet traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 1803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

