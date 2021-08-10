DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.