Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €53.00 by Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.80 ($49.18).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €41.48 ($48.80) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 52 week high of €42.00 ($49.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.00.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.