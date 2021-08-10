Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

