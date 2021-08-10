Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 254 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,875. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $216.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

