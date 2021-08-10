Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 2,875 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 901,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,660 shares of company stock worth $5,808,233 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.