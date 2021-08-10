Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.17. 62,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,257. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

