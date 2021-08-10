Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the highest is $22.17 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

EAR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

