Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

NYSE:ETN opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.17. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

