Eaton Vance Management Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

