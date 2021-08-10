Eaton Vance Management Invests $27,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFBK opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $859.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

