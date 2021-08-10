Eaton Vance Management Invests $28,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

