Eaton Vance Management Invests $29,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

