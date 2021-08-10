Eaton Vance Management Makes New $31,000 Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

TRHC stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $914.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,538. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

