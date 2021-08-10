Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

