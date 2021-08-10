Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

