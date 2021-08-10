Edgeware (EDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $849,326.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $35.84 million and $849,326.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,363,090,148 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,476,896 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

