Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after buying an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

