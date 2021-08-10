Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 73.21 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.30. The stock has a market cap of £154.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

In other news, insider Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37). Also, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Insiders bought a total of 38,604 shares of company stock worth $2,693,432 over the last ninety days.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

