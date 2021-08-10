Edmp Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 196,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

