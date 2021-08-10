Edmp Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 321,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. 450,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

