Edmp Inc. Sells 535 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 4.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 213,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

