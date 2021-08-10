Egretia Trading Up 84.7% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

