Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 985,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,991,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

