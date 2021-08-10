Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $507,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 3,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,848. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

