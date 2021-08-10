Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 33,500 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.