Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 46,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

