Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 11,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,166. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

