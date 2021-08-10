Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.38% of Townsquare Media worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

