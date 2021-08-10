El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

